Australia’s coronavirus cases are stable, sending cruise ships home

MELBOURNE – Australia has reported a prolonged fall in new coronavirus infections and conducted the largest peacetime maritime operation on Sydney Harbor on Saturday, beating foreign maritime vessels before they were expelled from local waters.

Confirmed cases rose to 198 within a 24-hour time Saturday afternoon, bringing the national total to 5,548, health ministry data show. Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, increased to 30.

It kept the country’s new daily infection rate at about 5%, which is greater than the 25-30% increase recorded almost two weeks ago, but officials emphasized that more it is too early to claim success.

“What I’m really keeping in mind is that we thought we were getting it right, because we certainly don’t have,” Deputy Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said in a television interview. “We have to be hypervigilant now.”

Australia has imposed strict social travel, including limiting public gatherings to just two people. State borders, cafes, clubs, parks and gyms are closed. Many states have given the police the power to enforce policies through heavy fines and potential jail terms.

“All the efforts of Australians are starting to yield real dividends in terms of lives saved and prevented infections,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News. “Every one of us can save a life, or any of us, by doing the wrong thing, could be at risk for a life.”

In Sydney, the state police of New South Wales (NSW) coordinated the movements of five foreign-flagged cruise ships, carrying hundreds of personnel, as they entered the harbor to refuel and stock up on supplies before returning to their home ports.

Cruise ships have been a flashpoint in Australia’s response to the pandemic, with public outrage after Carnival Corp’s Ruby Princess last month allowed to disembark passengers to Sydney, many of whom tested positive. for COVID-19.

Cruise ships are responsible for almost 20% of Australian coronavirus cases. Seven deaths and more than 600 infections were attributed to Ruby Princess alone.

Australia’s decision to close its ports led to tense negotiations with several ships still in its territories.

Operation at Sydney Harbor on Saturday allowed crew transfers to ships to enable workers to join the vehicle near their home.

PACIFIC workers

While cruise ships are mandatory, foreign ministry said on Saturday that workers from Pacific countries employed as fruitpickers and farm workers were allowed to extend their visas within another 12 months.

“This will enable them to support themselves and continue to make a critical contribution to Australia’s agricultural sector and food security,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement, saying that many trapped in Australia for banning the country from traveling internationally.

Some Australian research bodies have joined the international hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment against the virus.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia’s leading biosecurity research agency, said on Saturday it had received A $ 220 million ($ 132 million) from the government to update the equipment.

On Thursday, Australia’s national science agency, run by CSIRO, said it had begun pre-clinical testing of two potential vaccines at its high-content biosecurity facility near Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Monash University in Melbourne said a study led by it indicated that a widely available anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin, used for treating lice, could kill coronavirus growing in cell culture for 48 hours. However, tests need to be carried out with people and authorities warning people against self-medicating.

In neighboring New Zealand, the number of confirmed cases rose on Saturday from 52 to 824, according to health ministry data. New Zealand has reported a death far from COVID-19.

($ 1 = 1.6681 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Jane Wardell)