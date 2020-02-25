[australia’s-hewitt-claims-atp-cup-good-results-place-itf-below-pressure]



Tennis – Davis Cup Finals – Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain – November 20, 2019 Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt reacts throughout the match concerning Alex de Minaur and Belgium’s David Goffin REUTERS/Sergio Perez

February 25, 2020

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Previous environment amount one Lleyton Hewitt states the good results of the inaugural ATP Cup in January has place the Worldwide Tennis Federation (ITF) beneath force about its revamped Davis Cup.

The team-based mostly ATP Cup, organised by the men’s tour and Tennis Australia, was staged 6 months following the week-very long Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November and earned rave evaluations from gamers and admirers alike.

“I assume that the ITF’s below a great deal of pressure though, purely with how potent the ATP Cup carried out as very well and that structure and the crowds,” Australia’s Davis Cup captain Hewitt advised reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday.

“I could be biased but the crowds in Australia throughout the board with every single solitary state that performed was pretty awesome.

“It was a wonderful spectacle, not only dwell but I believe it arrived throughout unbelievably properly on Tv set.”

The revamped Davis Cup was bankrolled by a multi-billion greenback, 25-12 months partnership with Kosmos, the Barcelona-based financial commitment organization owned by soccer player Gerard Pique.

The demise of the World Group, introduced in 1981 with home and absent ties performed on a few different weekends and culminating in a November closing, in favor of a week-very long, 18-country function, was regarded as sacrilege by several in the tennis community.

The inaugural finals experienced a number of teething problems, with some matches drawing only a smattering of followers and other people spilling more than into the early hrs of the early morning because of to scheduling logjams.

Foremost players have questioned the need to keep the two men’s staff competitions on the calendar.

ITF President David Haggerty told Reuters this thirty day period that tennis chiefs ended up dedicated to merging the tournaments into a one men’s globe group celebration and that concrete designs could be in area by June.

On the other hand, twice Grand Slam champion Hewitt, who has been essential of the new Davis Cup structure, said he could not see that going on.

“I’m not sure if they’ll merge however, to be sincere. It is been quite challenging to offer with the ITF for 25 years so I’m not certain it is likely to modify right away now,” extra the 38-12 months-old.

Australia, which retains 28 Davis Cup titles, 2nd only to the United States’ 32, stays fully commited to the match and will participate in Brazil in the qualifying phase on March six-seven.

Hewitt named Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur in his workforce to play the Brazilians.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom Enhancing by Peter Rutherford)