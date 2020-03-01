[australia’s-initially-coronavirus-dying-verified-as-former-diamond-cruise-passenger]



FILE Photograph: FILE Photograph: Masked travellers glimpse on from on board the coronavirus-strike Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Image

March one, 2020

By Will Ziebell

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A previous passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan for coronavirus died in a clinic in Perth early on Sunday, a wellness formal reported, turning out to be Australia’s first dying from the virus.

The 78-year-outdated guy had been in quarantine because staying evacuated from the cruise ship off Yokohama, a single of extra than 150 Australians taken off the vessel.

“Our condolences are with his family members and however he’s the to start with loss of life we have experienced from coronavirus in Australia,” Andrew Robertson, the main wellbeing officer of Western Australia condition, instructed journalists.

The man’s widow also caught the virus, but is in secure condition, the health official explained. Australia’s tally of virus bacterial infections rose by one particular to 26 on Sunday, the latest governing administration figures showed.

Primary Minister Scott Morrison mentioned in a tweet that he was saddened to hear of the man’s passing and the federal government would carry on to do what it could to shield Australians from coronavirus.

“We are checking and responding to the facts we are getting each and every working day,” Morrison tweeted. “We are not immune, but we are as ready as any state can be and we will get by means of this.”

On Saturday, Australia stated it would deny entry to all foreigners traveling from Iran simply because of the spreading virus in the Islamic republic.

There have been a lot more than 85,000 virus infections worldwide, the greater part in China, the Earth Well being Organization explained. Exterior China, it has spread to 53 international locations, with more than 6,000 conditions and 86 fatalities.

(Reporting by Will Ziebell Enhancing Clarence Fernandez and Kenneth Maxwell)