Australia’s rainy breather after bushfires world

Country firefighters extinguished a fire that hit hay bales on a property on Mount Torrens in the Adelaide Hills, Australia. January 3, 2020. – AAP Image / Kelly Barnes / via Reuters

MELBOURNE, January 27 – A recent respite for Australian firefighters who have brought rain and cool weather is nearing the end, warned meteorologists today. The hot conditions forecast for the end of this week increase the risk that the flames will spread again.

In Australia, bush fires occur regularly in summer. However, this season’s fires started early, killing 33 people in the past four months, killing millions of animals and charring an area almost the size of Greece.

Over a week of continuous rain in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, the three hardest-hit states, the number of flames has more than halved, but temperatures should return by the weekend.

“Unfortunately, the breathing space may be short, as a heat explosion is likely to occur in some areas late this week,” the New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology said on Twitter.

To date, 59 bush and grass fires have been burning across the state of New South Wales, 28 of which have not yet been contained.

“More than 1,300 firefighters are using more favorable conditions to slow the spread of fires and strengthen the boundary lines before rising temperatures are forecasted later in the week,” the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said on Twitter.

Temperatures in Melbourne, where the Australian Open tennis tournament will take place in the second week, are expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Here are some highlights of the Bushfire crisis:

Precipitation continued in Queensland, and some areas today received almost a sixth of their annual average within 24 hours.

* The Australian authorities still have to determine why a plane with three U.S. firefighters crashed in New South Wales last week.

* Wayne Coulson, chief operating officer of the Coulson Group, the Canadian company that owned the aircraft and employed its crew, said Monday it flew to the crash site. “It was devastating to see our plane on the ground when we knew we had lost so many lives,” he said.

* One in two Australians donated money to support efforts to fight the bushfire. This resulted in a new poll that was conducted over the weekend.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced today that at the first session of Parliament in early February, he will be asking for condolences.

* A bushfire near Canberra, the country’s capital, has been monitored by fire departments and reported that no property is at risk, but the situation could also worsen. – Reuters