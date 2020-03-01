australia’s-to-start-with-coronavirus-dying-verified-as-former-diamond-princess-passenger

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – A previous passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan for coronavirus died in a medical center in Perth early on Sunday, a well being official explained, starting to be Australia’s 1st demise from the virus.

The 78-yr-old man had been in quarantine because staying evacuated from the cruise ship off Yokohama, just one of extra than 150 Australians taken off the vessel.

“Our condolences are with his household and regretably he’s the to start with demise we have experienced from coronavirus in Australia,” Andrew Robertson, the main health and fitness officer of Western Australia condition, advised journalists.

The man’s widow also caught the virus, but is in steady condition, the health and fitness official reported. Australia’s tally of virus infections rose by a person to 26 on Sunday, the latest federal government figures confirmed.

Primary Minister Scott Morrison reported in a tweet that he was saddened to listen to of the man’s passing and the federal government would continue to do what it could to protect Australians from coronavirus.

“We are checking and responding to the information and facts we are acquiring every single working day,” Morrison tweeted. “We are not immune, but we are as well prepared as any region can be and we will get via this.”

On Saturday, Australia claimed it would deny entry to all foreigners traveling from Iran due to the fact of the spreading virus in the Islamic republic.

There have been extra than 85,000 virus bacterial infections worldwide, the bulk in China, the Earth Wellbeing Business explained. Outdoors China, it has unfold to 53 international locations, with extra than six,000 situations and 86 deaths.