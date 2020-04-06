VIENNA – Austria eliminates funding available for a scheme designed to prevent disappearances that allow employers to keep staff on their books while only paying for hours actually worked, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Despite the government repeatedly encouraging employers to use the scheme – even though it is called the most generous of its kind in the world – unemployment has shot up last month to the highest level since data began last month. 1946 as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out jobs across the economy.

But the coalition government of the coalition of Conservatives and Vegetables said that without size, that spike would be twice as many as hundreds of thousands of jobs were registered for it.

“The flow of applications for reduced working hours at (employment agencies) AMS has increased dramatically in recent days,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement, adding that the scheme’s funding limit was increased to 3 billion euros ($ 3.25 billion) from 1 billion euros.

So far 400,000 jobs have been “secured” through the program, labor minister Christine Aschbacher said in a statement. That compares with last month’s increase of 199,934 with the number of registered unemployed.

Aschbacher said he would encourage companies to use the scheme, albeit retroactively, for jobs that have been cut, though it is unclear if any companies have already done so.

The government has pledged to make 38 billion euros of economic assistance available to keep the economy afloat and keep jobs in front of the pandemic.

The country has been effectively locked up for three weeks, slowing the spread of the disease, but the number of cases continues to rise. To date there have been 12,008 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 204 deaths from COVID-19, the disease leading to the virus.

While the country’s health system has yet to be harmed, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the capacity for intensive care could be reduced as soon as mid-April. Nonetheless, he was due to outline later on Monday when and how lock-in measures could be mitigated. ($ 1 = 0.9244 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)