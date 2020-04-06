Austria is the first European country to occupy the region

Austria is one of the first countries in Europe to ease the outbreak of Coronavirus. The conservative government announced the plan on Monday to start opening more unnecessary shops next week, after falling behind in the growth of new diseases. The government will also increase the need to put masks on supermarkets to include public transport and reopened shops.

Austria received 12,058 cases of coronavirus and 220 deaths as of April 6, less than its neighbors Italy and Switzerland. More than 6,300 for one million people (55,863) in Austria’s nine million population were tested. The growth rate for new cases is down 2.8% from over 40% in mid-March, according to health authorities. As the number of people in the hospital is balanced, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said during a news conference on 30 March that capacity control could be passed on as early as mid-April.

Kurz presented the schedule on April 6 to revive the Austrian economy, and outlined a series of steps to livelihood while minimizing the risk of new infections. “It will be re-opened step by step,” Kurz said during a press conference. No fewer than 4306 square feet (400 square feet) and DIY shops will open on April 14, and all shops, outlets and hairdressers will open on May 1, he said.

Florian Peschl, a political consultant in Vienna, said, “Initially, public dialogue had a positive impact on public health, but now it seems to be putting pressure on the economy due to the government’s actions. , “said Florian Peschl, a political consultant in Vienna to the New Parliament of the Austrian Parliament and the Liberal Forum (NEOS).

Austria introduced major protests on March 16, closing schools, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, irrelevant news and banning a crowd of more than five people. Residents are told to stay home and work from there if possible.

“Roads are almost empty. Although many people come out for the day, most people seem to support the government and adhere to the rules. Of course there is going to be some relaxation in easing restrictions, but at the same time there are caution. We know this can be quickly changed if it doesn’t work out well, ”Peschl said.

Various governments across Europe have begun preparing for the return of detainees. Spain, France, Belgium and Finland are among the many countries that set up expert committees to investigate intelligence concerns about social restrictions, but as far as high levels of uncertainty are concerned, officials are still not crafting.

The Austrian plan has also made it clear that months of preventive measures are still under way. Kurz urged the Austrians to cancel any plans for the Easter celebrations this week with the insistence that it could be made easier only if the instructions were strictly followed. “Watch the steps, stay away from public relations, avoid public space,” he said.

