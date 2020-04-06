Austria plans to start opening stores next week, coronavirus locking removed

VIENNA – The Austrian government plans to reopen stores from next week in a preliminary loosening of its coronavirus lockdown, said Monday the country has turned a corner even as it expanded a requirement to wear of face masks.

The Alpine republic was extensively closed three weeks ago, with schools, bars, restaurants, theaters, non-essential shops and other gathering places closed. The public is told to stay home and work from there if possible.

Locking is confined to the daily rise of single-digit infections in percentage terms and the number of people in the hospital is stabilizing. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who warned last week the health system could be stretched, said his early action was paying off. There have been 220 deaths to date.

“We react faster and tighter than other countries and thus avoid the worst. But today’s swift and severe reaction also gives us the possibility of coming out of this crisis faster,” Kurz said in a statement news conference.

He added, however, that his plan was temporary and would happen “if we all keep up to date with the (lockdown) steps and side by side that we have until now.”

That plan is for non-essential stores of 400 square meters (4,300 square feet) or for DIY stores to reopen April 14, the day after Monday’s deadline. They will follow after all shops, shopping malls and hairdressers on May 1, he said.

However, only one buyer per 20 square meters of space will be allowed.

Restaurants and hotels, meanwhile, will have to wait until mid-May at the earliest and no events will be held until late June, the conservative chancellor said.

Since Monday consumers have been required to wear face masks in supermarkets and pharmacies over 400 square meters.

While the public has generally supported the lockdown, wrinkles have emerged, with some supermarkets either losing masks or charging shoppers for them. Kurz said the government will check that masks are not sold for profit. A scarf or shawl can also be worn instead of a mask.

The government said it would expand the request to wear a public transport mask and stores that were reopening.

One factor that may have influenced Kurz’s decision was to study whether a representative sample of 2,000 people was exposed to the coronavirus. The results are expected to be presented on Tuesday.

“What we can say is that it is in the hundreds of thousands and an infection rate in Austria, up until there is one, is around 1%,” Kurz said.

“Any ideas of the herd of immunity are clearly approved at the latest by this check point.”

Globally, more than 1.25 million people have been reported to have been infected by the viral pandemic and 68,484 have died, according to the latest Reuters poll, with Italy, southern southern Austria suffering the highest national toll. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Mark Heinrich)