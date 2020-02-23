austria-stops-all-trains-to-and-from-italy-over-virus-fears

CODOGNO, ITALY – Austria halted all practice targeted traffic to and from Italy following fears that a train on Sunday night time had two persons on board who might have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, authorities reported.

The coach was stopped at the Brenner crossing on the Italian aspect, Austrian Inside Minister Karl Nehammer reported, according to Austrian broadcaster ORF.

The train came from Venice and was on its way to Munich. Austria, which shares its southern border with Italy, has expressed concern about the modern outbreak of the virus in the north of the nation.

Italian conditions of coronavirus have soared to at least 152, the most outdoors Asia.

Italy is scrambling to check the spread of the new viral ailment amid swiftly mounting figures of bacterial infections in the region and a 3rd loss of life, contacting off the Venice Carnival attended by countless numbers of revelers, scrapping significant league soccer matches in the stricken region and shuttering theaters, like Milan’s La Scala.

Also climbing was issue in Europe, including by neighboring Austria, which dangled the specter of closing its border if the wellness emergency worsens.