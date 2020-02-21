[austrian-‘iceman’-diver-chases-information-in-the-deep]

Austrian ice diver Christian Redl, concentrates shortly right before trying to dive 71 metres deep less than the ice into the Weissensee lake in Austria, February 14, 2020. — AFP pic

WEISSENSEE (Austria), Feb 21 — It was not the way Christian Redl’s most up-to-date deep-diving report endeavor was meant to finish: Currently being hauled to the surface of Austria’s frozen Weissensee lake right after shedding consciousness in the icy waters.

Redl — dubbed “the iceman” — experienced experienced a blackout, some thing he sees as par for the system in his quest to crack the report for the deepest dive below ice.

“For me, it is not risky or risky. It just transpired,” the 43-yr-aged explained to AFP matter-of-factly following his unsuccessful document try past Friday.

The Austrian, who has had related blackouts just before, is component of a compact group of freedivers in the entire world specialising in diving beneath ice.

His aim was to dive 71 metres deep into the Weissensee — by itself included in 30 centimetres of ice — braving the two degree Celsius h2o wearing just a wetsuit and fins.

But exerting himself excessively on the way up resulted in a deficiency of oxygen to the mind, which caused a blackout.

He was dragged up by one of his 6 security divers and pulled onto the ice wherever a waiting around medical group sprung into motion with an oxygen mask.

Drowned corpse roles

It is the hottest chapter in a daily life dominated by a passion for diving that commenced at the age of 6 when Redl’s uncle gave him fins and a mask as a current.

They were place to use snorkelling on a Vienna lake, prior to he commenced scuba diving aged 10.

7 many years later on he saw The Massive Blue, French director Luc Besson’s movie about the friendship and rivalry amongst two freedivers.

“This film improved my life absolutely mainly because my biggest aspiration was to develop into like Jean Reno in this motion picture, a globe report holder,” Redl says.

But do the job commitments meant he only experienced the wintertime months to endeavor records, which led to him to specialise in ice diving, earning him his “iceman” moniker.

At 30 he give up his position as an financial commitment banker to develop into a qualified freediver, supporting himself with educating and occasional acting perform.

His capacity to keep his breath under h2o for up to six minutes has offered him a rather macabre area of interest of drowned corpse roles.

His first file came in 2003, a 90-metre horizontal distance dive under ice.

In preparing for his most up-to-date attempt, potentially incredibly Redl only did a person observe dive on the Weissensee alone, usually sticking to an indoor pool on the outskirts of Vienna.

“I do every little thing with my psychological strength so I truly never treatment about the chilly,” he informed AFP right before the endeavor on Friday.

New Zealand freediver and rival Ant Williams, the holder of the history Redl preferred to clinch, understands the worries only far too properly.

“The drinking water is not only freezing cold, it is pitch black and foreboding,” he advised AFP by electronic mail.

“It is much additional overwhelming and awkward than usual diving,” Williams mentioned, adding that he regards his Austrian rival as “talented” and “more than able of pushing the record deeper”.

‘You will die’

As for his most difficult dive to date, Redl states that arrived on Nepal’s Gokyo lake at an altitude of five,160 metres, necessitating him to undertake 6 months of training to deal with the lack of oxygen.

“The first 10 medical practitioners claimed ‘it is unattainable, you will die’,” Redl said.

“The 11th 1 stated ‘yes, you will die, but it’s a amazing project’. So I concentrated on the second portion of this sentence.”

Ernest Turnschek, who owns a diving university at Weissensee and has recognised Redl for far more than 20 many years, claims an expanding amount of “hard core” divers have been coming to the lake to test their hand at ice diving.

When he first thought of training ice diving 30 many years in the past, many discovered it laughable.

“Now absolutely everyone is talking about it… They are fascinated by the hues beneath the water,” Turnschek suggests.

Redl also waxes lyrical about his selected activity.

“The most extraordinary thing is when you swim back to the surface area and you choose the initial breath, it’s like you are reborn. This is genuinely awesome,” he says.

The urge to go at any time further, to continue to be underwater for more time is “like you are addicted”.

But Redl admits that the activity is not receiving any simpler for him.

“I truly feel as I get more mature and older that I will need significantly a lot more instruction than nine many years in the past, when I achieved the history the 1st time” — again then the dive was 61 metres.

Even so, Redl has claimed he may well not be capable to resist a different attempt to re-conquer the history. — AFP