Austrian ski resorts’ coronavirus quarantines have been cut for days

VIENNA – Austrian authorities say quarantine coronaviruses will be lifted this week at three of the country’s top ski resorts, including one that has been a word for the abolition of the outbreak, removing restrictions the day before they end because it’s over.

The resort town of Ischgl and its suburbs, near the junction of Austria, Switzerland and Italy, is home to the largest cluster of Austrian polar bears – more than 600 cases spread across the country and perhaps twice in many others nation, the country’s public health agency says.

In February and March the virus found a breeding ground at the tight apres-ski bar in many resorts. By the time the first people in Ischgl tested positive on March 7, hundreds of foreign tourists from across Europe were infected and returned home.

Ischgl and the Paznaun Valley surrounding it, as well as another resort, St Anton am Arlberg, were placed under quarantine March 13, following days after the resort of the city of Soelden. All three have been sealed since then.

The Tyrol-led conservative government has acknowledged that mistakes have been made and the national government has said they will be reviewed at a later date. Ischgl mayor said authorities are acting soon after the first positive test on March 7.

The Tyrol government had earlier said this month that after a trial that hurt three of these resorts was “not an option” but to extend the fortunes of the two weeks to April 26 as the virus was still prevalent – almost 19% of the tests in Ischgl and 13% in St Anton were positive.

“In the last 12 days there have been only 10 new positive trials throughout the Paznaun Valley, St Anton and Soelden. For that reason, after consulting medical experts, it is no longer justified to keep these areas separate from the regime. federal (lockdown), ”the Tyrol government said.

The quarantines will be lifted on Thursday, three days earlier than previously announced, it added in a statement.

The Tyrol government has been widely accused of mismanaging events in Ischgl and St Anton, partly because when quarantines were imposed there foreign tourists were still allowed to leave, further spreading the disease.

When Iceland added Ischgl to a list of coronavirus hazards on March 5 after a group returned home after apparently contracting it there, the Tyrol government issued a statement saying they were likely infected during their flight.

Just four days later a bar that was thought to be in the middle of a rampage was ordered closed.

Despite those mistakes, Austria has been relatively far from pandemic, reporting 491 deaths to date, fewer in many large countries suffering daily. Confirmed infections rose by less than 2% a day and the country began loosening the lockdown. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by William Maclean)