Authentic Madrid in ‘pole position’ to indication Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summertime as German club think about cashing in amid coronavirus disaster

Actual Madrid are in ‘pole position’ to indicator Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland this summer months, studies declare.

The Norwegian striker broke onto the scene in devastating fashion before this season with Crimson Bull Salzburg, netting a staggering 28 targets in 22 appearances, prior to sealing a mid-year £20million transfer to the Bundesliga in January.

AFP or licensors

Erling Haaland has scored 12 goals in just 11 games because he joined Dortmund at the get started of the calendar year

And just after firing on all cylinders at Dortmund – with 12 goals in his opening 11 matches – a different go for the the 19-12 months-previous has currently been mooted.

In accordance to Marca, LaLiga giants Genuine have stepped up their attempts to indicator the teen this summertime, with fellow countryman Martin Odegaard actively playing a ‘key role’ in persuading Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to swoop for the ahead.

However, issues have been lifted around no matter whether the significant-money go could occur at the stop of this time due to the fiscal troubles prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Irrespective of unquestionably holding a assert to getting 1 of the richest golf equipment in the globe, Serious have also recorded a reduction of earnings because of to football’s shutdown and therefore a enormous summer signing may be off the cards.

On the other hand, Dortmund have also been fiscally deprived subsequent the world wide wellness crisis, and they might be willing to money in on their most prized asset this summertime.

Dortmund are also eager on signing ideal-back again Achraf Hakimi from Actual forever adhering to his prosperous loan spell at the Westfalenstadion, and any deal for Haaland could involve the Morocco defender.

Haaland, who has been capped 2 times by Norway, has already scored 61 occupation goals inspite of not even turning 20 till later this year.