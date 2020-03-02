[Authentic Madrid two- Barcelona: five chatting points as Los Blancos dominate]

MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 01: Admirers of Genuine Madrid demonstrates a banner prior to the Liga match concerning Authentic Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 01, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Picture by Mateo Villalba/Top quality Activity Visuals/Getty Images)

Ambitions by Vinicius Junior and Mariano proved extra than sufficient versus Barcelona.

Genuine Madrid managed to split a string of poor final results at property in El Clasico by beating Barcelona two- and climbing back again to the leading of the table in the approach.

The Catalans experienced the much better of the match in the very first-half as they managed to retain most of the possession. Unlike previous games under Quique Setién, Barcelona had been capable to generate aim-scoring prospects.

Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Arthur Melo all missed probabilities to place the Catalans forward. Thibaut Courtois proved to be a single of the heroes of the game as he was in a position to deny the two Messi and Arthur.

The opening 10 minutes of the 1st-50 % ended up extra of the exact right before Actual Madrid strung with each other a great run of possession.

With the ball, Madrid had been extremely immediate and produced worry from the Barcelona backline when they attacked. They pressed Barcelona significant and immediately won the ball back not letting their opponents breathe.

Setién pulled Arturo Vidal for Martin Braithwaite and the Danish ahead nearly broke the deadlock and would have had it not been for Courtois. Times afterwards, Vinicius Junior would open up the score.

He took on Pique inside the box down the left and observed his cross be deflected by Gerard Pique and zoom previous Marc-Andre ter Stegen who could do nothing at all but check out. It was an significant target as the Brazilian experienced squandered a few of plays leading to groans from the Bernabeu trustworthy.

Barcelona threw everything they had by bringing in both Ivan Rakitic and Ansu Fati. But Serious Madrid defended solidly and stymied the Catalans at every convert. Mariano, who came in late in the video game, put the recreation to bed after scoring the second.

Aside from climbing again atop the standings, most likely emotionally and mentally, it broke down boundaries for a Actual Madrid aspect who needed to acquire to salvage their year.

Here are 5 takeaways from the match in between Barcelona and Authentic Madrid.