authentic-madrid-vs-gentleman-city-commentary:-live-champions-league-coverage-as-guardiola’s-men-take-on-spanish-giants

Leading League champions Manchester City are in the Spanish cash this week as they take on True Madrid in the Champions League Spherical of 16.

City head to the Bernabeu for the 1st leg of their blockbuster tie with the match having taken on included emphasis in the wake of their looming two-yr ban from the levels of competition for breaching Economic Fair Engage in procedures.

It implies the next number of months is huge for Pep Guardiola and co as they attempt to declare Europe’s top trophy.

AFP or licensors Pep Guardiola’s Man Metropolis take on Genuine Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16

Remaining At the rear of

Hijack Liverpool deal and sign boyhood Blues fan – what Chelsea must do subsequent information

Lyon vs Juventus stay stream: How to view Champions League clash for totally free data

Serious Madrid vs Man City reside stream: How to look at Champions League clash for totally free major miss

Bayern Munich star ruled out of 2nd leg versus Chelsea thanks to leg injuries no hiding position

Chelsea gamers slated by German press as seven handed ‘deficient’ score Ney goals

Messi intention stat indicates Barcelona need to carry Neymar again to gain Champions League submitted

Male City’s enchantment from European ban verified by CAS attitude

Wenger on why Gnabry failed to triumph at Arsenal, accuses Bayern of ‘stealing’ him INSIDER

Bon Jovi jokes he was on the booze with Bayern players in advance of ‘shellacking’ Chelsea Regard

Zidane names Pep ‘the best’ as rival coaches get ready for initial aggressive assembly

Metropolis topped Team C with relieve but Real’s struggles in Team A has established up this glamour match-up in the 1st round of the knockout section.

Serious, who are next in LaLiga getting missing to Levante on Saturday, have won the Champions League in four of the last six seasons.

These two final fulfilled in the semi-finals of the 2015/16 event with Genuine profitable the two-legged tie 1- following an own objective by Fernando. Real went on to beat Atletico Madrid in the last.

City, who confront Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last on Sunday, know the Leading League title is now gone and will be keen to crack their Champions League duck this season.

They won at Leicester last time out and are undefeated in Europe this expression.

Simon Jordan describes why he’s joyful to see Person City punished by UEFA

Serious Madrid vs Man Town: How to hear

The Spherical of 16 to start with-leg will get below way at 8pm on Wednesday, February 26.

Complete coverage from the Bernabeu will be are living on talkSPORT, with our coverage starting off at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft will convey you all the develop-up prior to handing about to Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce for the live motion.

To tune in, just click listed here for the dwell stream or click the radio player below.

You can also listen through the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For additional information and facts about how to listen Are living on talkSPORT click right here.

Actual Madrid vs Man Town: What has been claimed?

Pep Guardiola is aware a gulf in calibre remains in between his side and Authentic Madrid despite the strides City have taken in current years.

“I performed lots of instances versus them as a player and a supervisor and I usually had an amazing admiration for the heritage of this club,” Guardiola explained.

“I know how challenging it is from the quality of their players.

“I don’t know how many finals they have performed in or how lots of moments they have lifted (the trophy). For us, perhaps Claudio (Bravo, with Barcelona) has received the Champions League but normally we do not have any gamers who have received this levels of competition.

“But we have the want to be ourselves. We can earn, we can lose but we must test to be ourselves in these 180 minutes we have to confront Serious Madrid.

“For us there is an excitement. We try out to do our greatest, figuring out we perform against the king of this competitors.”

AFP or licensors Gentleman Metropolis star Raheem Sterling should really be suit to confront True Madrid

Authentic Madrid vs Guy City: Crew news

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Modric, Vinicius Junior, Benzema, Isco.

Subs: Areola, Eder Militao, Kroos, Bale, Marcelo, Lucas, Jovic.

Man Metropolis: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva.

Subs: Bravo, Sterling, Aguero, Silva, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, Foden.