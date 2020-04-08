Author Casey Schwartz went looking for ‘Caution’ In All The Bad Places: NPR

“This story begins with Adderall,” opens Casey’s Attention Schwartz: A Love Story. In 2000, Schwartz was in college, struggling to write an essay, when a friend offered her a tablet “the blue glows deep in a cartoon sky” and her hand “shot him to receive it.”

Here are already the seeds of the following: It is not “Adderall” but “Adderall”, not the “take” or “grab” service but the sacramental “receive.”

Schwartz I love it. Adderall was “the armed focus, dropping by procrastination and self-doubt, returning me to a place I felt almost like childhood, with its unclouded pleasures of rapt hours, lost in books and the -imagination. Childhood, but with an amphetamine-edged edge. “

But over the decade she relied on Adderall – a combination of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine generally prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – she came to realize that it was gaining attention. The real focus – expansive, fluid, generous – lay elsewhere. “Adderall does nothing to improve my ability to absorb the world, to sense the essence, to … imagine my way out of my own little situation and into someone else’s,” she writes. “On the contrary, Adderall directly impedes these very goals, which pushes up tight walls around me, swings me into the cog, and causes me, again and again, to completely miss the point.”

Attention: A Love Story is a quest for this Schwartz point. He is often lucid, sometimes blurring memoir-cum-meditation on the idea of ​​mindfulness. The sections on Adderall are definitely the best. Here, Schwartz writes confidentially, precisely, of how he made him “the constant, non-distractible person I greatly preferred to the lighter, glitchier person I secretly knew to make my own.”

After Adderall, Schwartz turns to the cynical Silicon Valley battle for our attention. “(I) t escape,” she writes, “just as Adderall had hit the market in the 1990s, so was the World Wide Web, which both climbed into American life in lockstep. perfect, like a disease and a cure, made for one another. ”Schwartz (who is also the author of 2015’s In the Mind Fields) continues to consider various prophets and poets of attention, including David Foster Wallace, William James and Simone Weil.

Many chapters have the idea of ​​semi-finished thoughts, two in particular: a cautious, even prime, section on mind-altering drugs and a chapter on Schwartz’s father, longtime broadcaster Jonathan Schwartz, who was expelled from NPR member station WNYC in 2017 due to allegations of improper behavior. In this account, Schwartz implies that her father was the victim of a Twitter attention span that determines guilt in online lightning trials and then moves on. That may be true, but since we signed a non-disclosure agreement in an agreement with the station, we were never told what, precisely,. So last, a deleted shade was not found here,

I couldn’t feel that Schwartz’s failure is, in fact, his sustained attention. At the sentence level, Schwartz is brilliant, funny and clear, but lacks the greater thematic clarity of, for example, Jenny Odell’s recent book, How to Do Nothing: Resist the Attention of the Economy. When Schwartz poses questions and then retires, Odell makes a sweeping case, convincing that the problem of attention is related to other diseases: the reduction of organized labor, the destruction of the Earth and the scourge of the earth. gentrification. For Odell, “(A) ttention forms the ground not only for love, but for ethics.”

But back to love, for a moment. Often, when I pick up my phone, I think of a scene in the Fleabag TV series in which the protagonist looks at her phone and her brother-in-law, “Stop checking, alright? Nobody likes you.” I love this line for how precisely and cruelly it identifies the question we are asking when we pick up our phones: Who loves me?

Schwartz’s book is subtitled A Love Story, but one prepared, but not substantially addressed, aspect is the role of attention in love. It is no coincidence that the focus and offer come from the same ancient common ancestor, a Proto-Indo-European word meaning “to stretch.” (I picture plants that pull in the sunlight.) Every important element of love – communication, fidelity, sex – is about sustained, sometimes effortless, non-user-focused attention. someone else. There is a moment in Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility where an adolescent Marianne is playing the piano, observed by the man she is in love with. When she finishes, the other people in the room, distractible, noisy, half-hearted, rush to praise her, but he pays her “just the compliment of attention.” And that, it turns out, is everything.