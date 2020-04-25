Author of a Book Explaining Why Women Become Victims Blamed Targeted by Online Hacking, Harassment

A British feminist who wrote a book explaining why women are victims of ignition has been repeatedly harassed online by angry men who might believe that he will come.

Dr. Jessica Taylor has made several media appearances in the UK since writing Why Women Are Trusted of Everything: Exploring Victims Blaming Women Who Have Violence and Trauma. This fame seems to have attracted the attention of a number of men who had an obviously angry reaction to the book based on its title alone.

“[Harassment has] everything from telling me to die, suicide, messages that say ‘I will rape you’, messages saying I am not a real psychologist or PhD, that I am fat, ugly, disgusting, dyke, ugly lesbian, infertile, infertile, will die alone, that my parents hate me etc., “Taylor told The Guardian on Friday. “When we started banning and blocking, they really ramped up and became rude and rude.”

This book is based on more than a decade of work and doctoral research by Taylor, who is a senior lecturer in forensic and criminal psychology and founded Victim Focus, an organization that researches and offers education and consultation on blaming victims. The book also took interviews with a number of women who were blamed for their own rape.

In addition to harassment and misogynist threats, Taylor said in a Twitter post that he was also the target of “detestable” anti-Semitic harassment from stupid trolls who “decided I was Jewish,” even though he was a non-Jewish atheist. Harsh comments have forced him to block more than 2,000 accounts from his Facebook page.

After “6 days of persecution 24/7,” police became involved on Wednesday when Taylor’s Wi-Fi and personal computers were hacked and taken over by the perpetrators. Investigation is ongoing.

“They have full control over my keyboard and mouse. I tried to stop them … after about 30 seconds, I realized how serious it was and I turned off my laptop and ran inside to turn off my wifi and shut all the other devices down , “Taylor told the newspaper.

Taylor’s book has also received quite a lot of positive media attention and he has received many messages of support. Despite the nature of the comments he received, he insisted that nothing would prevent him from talking about the problems he had dedicated to his life.

“Harassment and trolling are scary and tiring, but that will not make me come to the point where I say, ‘I will only stop talking about harassing women and girls,'” he said.

Newsweek contacted Taylor to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.