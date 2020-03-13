Authorities advises working out ‘high diploma of caution’ before selecting to journey to EU states

The Division of International Affairs is advising people to exercising “significant diploma of warning” in heading to any EU member state.

In a tweet, Minister Simon Coveney said: “In gentle of speedily changing disorders and limitations across a range of EU nations, my office is now advising folks to training “a significant degree of warning” in advance of choosing to vacation to other EU states.

“We will go on to update suggestions.”

