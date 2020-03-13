Authorities advises working out ‘high diploma of caution’ before selecting to journey to EU states

The Division of International Affairs is advising people to exercising “significant diploma of warning” in heading to any EU member state.
In a tweet, Minister Simon Coveney said: “In gentle of speedily changing disorders and limitations across a range of EU nations, my office is now advising folks to training “a significant degree of warning” in advance of choosing to vacation to other EU states.
“We will go on to update suggestions.”
NB Travel Advice: In light-weight of quickly switching disorders & constraints across a selection of EU international locations, my Dept is now advising people today to work out “a superior degree of caution” in advance of determining to vacation to other EU States. We will continue to update information. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5ai8U4SGiH
— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 13, 2020
Additional to abide by.
- Practical facts
- The HSE have developed an data pack on how to defend oneself and other individuals from coronavirus. Browse it listed here
- Anybody with signs of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed scenario in the previous 14 times ought to isolate themselves from other people – this implies likely into a diverse, effectively-ventilated space on your own, with a phone cellphone their GP, or emergency section – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical unexpected emergency (if you have extreme signs and symptoms) telephone 112 or 999
- By itself has released a national guidance line and additional supports for older men and women who have considerations or are experiencing challenges relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Eire. The help line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024