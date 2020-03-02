authorities-announce-2nd-coronavirus-demise-in-us

SEATTLE — Overall health officials in Washington condition claimed Sunday night time that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a gentleman in his 70s from a nursing facility in close proximity to Seattle the place dozens of persons have been ill and had been examined for the virus.

Researchers stated earlier the virus could have been circulating for months undetected in Washington point out.

In a assertion, Public Health—Seattle & King County claimed the gentleman died Saturday. On Friday, well being officers mentioned a person in his 50s died of coronavirus. Equally had underlying overall health ailments, and the two were being currently being handled at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.

Washington state now has 12 confirmed instances.

Condition and local authorities stepped up screening for the illness as the selection of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections introduced in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Washington state.

Authorities in the Seattle region claimed 4 new instances Sunday evening, which include the male who died.

The initial U.S. case was a Washington state male who had frequented China, the place the virus initially emerged, but a number of recent situations in the U.S. have had no known connection to tourists.

In California, two well being care staff in the San Francisco Bay region who cared for an before coronavirus patient ended up identified with the virus Sunday, the Alameda and Solano counties explained in a joint assertion.

The overall health care personnel are both equally utilized at NorthBay VacaValley Medical center in Vacaville, California, and had publicity to a affected individual addressed there just before currently being transferred to UC Davis Clinical Heart in Sacramento, the assertion said. That individual was the initially particular person in the U.S. identified to have contracted the coronavirus with no known overseas vacation.

In other places, authorities declared Sunday a third scenario in Illinois and Rhode Island and New York’s 1st situations as worried Us citizens swarmed merchants to stock up on basic items these types of as bottled drinking water, canned foods and toilet paper.

The hospitalized affected person in Rhode Island is a male in his 40s who had traveled to Italy in February. New York verified Sunday that a girl in her late 30s contracted the virus whilst traveling in Iran. The affected person is not in significant issue. She has respiratory signs or symptoms and has been in a managed problem because arriving in New York, in accordance to a assertion from the governor’s place of work.

As the fallout ongoing, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Companies Secretary Alex Azar sought to reassure the American community that the federal government is operating to make positive condition and area authorities are ready to exam for the virus. Equally said throughout a round of Television speak demonstrate appearances Sunday that countless numbers a lot more screening kits had been distributed to condition and regional officials, with countless numbers much more to appear.

“They need to know we have the best general public wellbeing procedure in the planet looking out for them,” Azar stated, introducing that supplemental situations will be documented and the all round danger to Americans is very low.

As the circumstances ticked up, some Us citizens stocked up on simple materials — notably in regions with diagnosed situations — and commenced to acquire observe of the effects on daily everyday living. Stores these kinds of as Costco sold out of rest room paper, bottled h2o and hand sanitizer outside the house Portland, Oregon, the place a case was announced Friday. Athletics game titles and practices were being canceled into the coming college 7 days. Some church buildings reported they would not offer communion because of fears of viral spread.

Pence, named by the president to be the stage-particular person overseeing the government’s response, reported more than 15,000 virus tests kits had been released more than the weekend. And, the administration is operating with a commercial company to distribute 50,000 more, he reported.

The vice president stated screening was amid the initially problems lifted by governors he’s spoken with so far. Various states have begun their individual screening, together with Washington condition, Oregon and Illinois.

“We’re leaning into it,” Pence stated.

Azar said much more than 3,600 people currently have been examined for coronavirus and the functionality exists to check 75,000 persons. He forecast a “radical expansion of that” in the coming weeks.

Pence and Azar spoke a day following President Donald Trump approved new limits on intercontinental vacation to reduce the distribute in the U.S. of the new virus, which originated in China. There are now extra than 80,000 conditions around the globe and about 3,000 fatalities.

The variety of recognized coronavirus cases in the U.S. had attained at the very least 80 as of Sunday, counting folks evacuated from a cruise ship and the city of Wuhan in China.

Flaccus noted from Portland, Oregon. AP author Darlene Superville in Washington and Chris Grygiel in Seattle contributed.