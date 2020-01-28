Authorities arrest a man accused of stealing several vehicles and taking MPs on a high-speed hunt

David Chambliss

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Township Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who has stolen multiple vehicles since December 2019 has finally been arrested.

MEPs report that they have received information from an informant about 34-year-old David Chambliss. The informant said Chambliss had spent his nights looking for keysed vehicles in the neighborhood. If he found one, he would steal the car and change the license plate.

MPs report that Chambliss visited a house on Firelight Avenue in Broadmoor / Sherwood Forest. They went to the house and found a stolen vehicle that was parked outside.

Unfortunately, they did not find Chambliss.

According to a police report, one of the people who had the car stolen told MPs that his debit card was in the stolen vehicle.

Officials said they could have traced the stolen debit card back to Chambliss when he used it at a Shell gas station.

They also report that they saw surveillance videos from the Shell station and Chambliss used the stolen card.

At that point, MPs learned that Chambliss was homeless and realized that they had had difficulty catching up with him since December.

Shortly afterwards, MPs finally found Chambliss, but said they could not catch him because he led them on a high-speed hunt and got away.

Finally, on January 27, the authorities caught up with Chambliss and arrested him for three times theft of a motor vehicle and three times for access device fraud.