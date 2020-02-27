authorities-arrest-suspect-accused-of-killing-3-adult-men-at-perris-cemetery

PERRIS, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of killing three gentlemen whose bodies ended up uncovered at Perris Valley Cemetery earlier this month.

Jose Luis Torres Garcia, 33, was arrested Thursday in Cheyenne, Wyoming just after community authorities executed a traffic end, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Section.

Officials mentioned 15 kilos of cannabis was also located in the motor vehicle.

Homicide investigators identified Garcia as a suspect in connection with the killing of the 3 Perris adult men final week.

The a few victims ended up recognized as Perris residents Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38 and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28.

three Perris bodies discovered at cemetery have been isolated incident, perhaps cartel-related, sheriff suggests

Officers explained Garcia was beforehand needed on two exceptional warrants, one in Riverside County for DUI and 1 in San Mateo for a drug cost.

Creating: Keep on to adhere to this tale for the newest information and facts.