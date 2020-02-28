authorities-arrest-suspect-accused-of-killing-three-adult-males-uncovered-at-perris-cemetery

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of killing three adult men whose bodies had been uncovered at Perris Valley Cemetery earlier this thirty day period.

Jose Luis Torres Garcia, 33, was arrested Thursday in Cheyenne, Wyoming soon after area authorities performed a targeted visitors cease, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers claimed 15 pounds of marijuana was also located in the car.

Last week, murder investigators determined Garcia as a suspect in connection with the killing of the 3 Perris adult men on Feb. 17.

The a few victims had been discovered as residents Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38 and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28.

3 Perris bodies found at cemetery had been isolated incident, quite possibly cartel-similar, sheriff suggests

Officials explained Garcia was earlier wished on two remarkable warrants, 1 in Riverside County for DUI and a single in San Mateo for a drug charge.

No more information and facts was straight away available.