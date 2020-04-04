Authorities close behind Maeve, Gideon Kennedy Walk marching along the Chesapeake Sea

The Coast Guard announced Friday it is awaiting their search for the search for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and her 8-year-old son Gideon. McKean, the grandson of former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, went with his son Friday to the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland.

Authorities had been looking for a couple of hours for the 26 hours before the ban was announced. McKean’s mother, Lt. Maryland Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend has announced in her speech that her daughter and granddaughter are seeking new ways of life, as they are believed to have been killed.

“With great sadness, I share the news that our beloved daughter Maeve and son Gideon have turned their backs on saving lives,” said Townsend. “My heart goes out, but let’s try to call on the grace of God and the strength we need to radiate the hope, energy and desire that Maeve and Gideon have for the world. My family appreciates all the love and prayers in our grief and tries to lift these grievances.

McKean’s husband, David, explains how the two split up in the family home in the Gulf. They were also playing football when the ball was accidentally thrown in the water. They rushed into the boat to get him and it was believed the winds had pulled back. The Coast Guard’s search includes 3,600 square miles and covered land, air and sea.

“This is a difficult case and the decision to appeal the search is more difficult,” said Matthew Fine, principal and search committee manager at Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region center . “Our youth and colleagues do everything they can. We keep the family engaged in all the exploration, and our thoughts tonight. ”

McKean has worked as a civilian attorney and served as managing director for the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. He also spoke on the Obama administration’s program for AIDS prevention.

In this photo, a knife is mounted on a police bar outside the Main Building in Lafayette, Louisiana, July 24, 2015. Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

. [tagToTranslate] kennedy mckean [t] maeve kennedy mckean prisoner [t] maeve kennedy mckean son [t] gideon mckean [t] gideon mckean nalow [t] kaveve kennedy mckean [t] chesapeake town beach [t] robert f kennedy [t] robert f kennedy big girl