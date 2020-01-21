Authorities continue to investigate the death of New Roads police officer Chedrick Golphin

On Monday, January 13, officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department shot 44-year-old Chedrick Golphin in an abandoned vehicle on Lanier Drive between Greenwell Springs Road and Prescott Road.

As the police continue to investigate the fatal shots, family and friends reveal more information about Golphin.

According to The Advocate, Golphin was the father of three children and a part-time New Roads police officer who had worked as a bounty hunter in recent years.

He studied criminal justice at Baton Rouge Community College and had experience as a security guard and instructor at East Baton Rouge schools.

His ex-wife Karen Golphin says she and her children have trouble understanding why Golphin was murdered. You mention the question of whether he was targeting something “professional or personal”.

So far, the authorities have released only a few details about Golphin’s case.

He was pronounced dead around noon on January 13, but it is unclear where and when the shooting took place.

The authorities discovered his body on Lanier Drive, several miles from his home.

Those who knew Golphin remember his talent for music and his willingness to use his skills to support the community. For example, he taught himself the drums and singing talent that he performed in churches across Baton Rouge.

Since his death, members of his family have stated that they have received support, including from people they have never met.

Karen Golphin said to The Advocate: “I feel good to know that he has had such a positive effect. But the whole thing just amazed us. This family loved him very much. Now we just hope that someone who knows will come that something is coming. ” forward with information. “

Anyone who has information about Golphin’s death should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.