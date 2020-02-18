[authorities-detect-skeletal-stays-located-in-underground-vault-at-shuttered-blue-island-oil-refinery]

Authorities have determined skeletal stays identified by a contractor previous November in an underground vault of an Blue Island oil refinery that is been closed for practically 20 a long time.

The overall body of Thomas Michael Whitmer, 57, of Blue Island, was located Nov. seven, 2019 by a contractor at an underground electrical vault at an industrial web site in the 3100 block of West 131st Avenue in accordance to the Cook dinner County sheriff’s business.

An autopsy observed his bring about and fashion of death were being undetermined, the medical examiner’s office mentioned.

The sheriff’s workplace reported there have been no signals of foul enjoy, and that the overall body was sporting blue jeans and health club shoes.

The medical examiner’s workplace reported the continues to be have been discovered at 3133 131st Pl.

Which is the web-site of a previous Premcor Inc. oil refinery, which shut down in 2001 after working there because 1945. The refinery experienced been cited for environmental and protection violations.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s place of work did not know how prolonged the remains might have been at the web site, regardless of whether it appeared the male was locked inside of or who owned the vault.