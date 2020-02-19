[authorities-excavating-mission-viejo-yard-following-discovery-of-buried-bones]

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) — Orange County criminal offense scene technicians are excavating sections of a Mission Viejo backyard where by bones were recently found.

Officials say a home-owner in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada documented on Monday acquiring bones in a backyard.

Officials have not identified if they are human or animal stays.

Crime scene experts ended up at the property on Tuesday to carefully excavate the area, which is situated adjacent to a backyard pool.

It is not very clear how prolonged the bones were being in the yard.