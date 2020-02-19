[authorities-excavating-mission-viejo-yard-following-discovery-of-buried-bones]

KABC
By
ABC7.com personnel
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) — Orange County criminal offense scene technicians are excavating sections of a Mission Viejo backyard where by bones were recently found.
Officials say a home-owner in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada documented on Monday acquiring bones in a backyard.
Officials have not identified if they are human or animal stays.
Crime scene experts ended up at the property on Tuesday to carefully excavate the area, which is situated adjacent to a backyard pool.
It is not very clear how prolonged the bones were being in the yard.
Report a correction or typo
Similar subject areas:
mission viejoorange countyhuman stays foundbody section located
- Share
- Tweet
Copyright © 2020 KABC-Tv set. All Rights Reserved.