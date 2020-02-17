[authorities-investigating-right-after-three-bodies-discovered-in-perris]

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities are investigating following three bodies have been located in Perris Monday early morning.

The bodies were being discovered just south of N. Perris Boulevard and E. Nuevo Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

#Perris

Deputies are on scene of exactly where a few deceased individuals were positioned this morning. Heavy police action in the region of the 900 block of N. Perris Blvd. No further aspects at this time. pic.twitter.com/UkAQwWsPCS — Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept (@RSO) February 17, 2020

No supplemental details was instantly out there.

