KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Govt-linked stocks rebounded at mid-early morning on delicate discount looking, pushing the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to favourable territory.

As at 11.12am, critical index holders which keep the majority factors of the composite index showed improvement immediately after two hrs of buying and selling.

The FBM KLCI was 2.90 factors higher at one,503.78 after opening 11.55 points reduce at one,489.33.

Maybank was flat at RM8.28, Tenaga Nasional went up 20 sen to RM12.50, Petronas Chemical substances inched up 5 sen to RM6.45 and Sime Darby Plantation widened seven sen to RM4.96.

In the meantime, purchaser products remained as the top rated losers with Carlsberg declining RM1.36 to RM35.84 whilst Heineken constricted 88 sen to RM28.12, Nestle misplaced 40 sen to RM141.60 and F&N gave up 34 sen to RM31.02.

As for the actives, Powerwell was up 3 sen at 40.5 sen, Progress Sygergy rose 2.five sen to 17.five sen and Radiant Worldwide attained 4 sen to 37 sen.

On the index board, most indices remained in the purple with the FBM Emas Index contracting 5.five factors to 10,730.01 even though the FBMT 100 Index shrank 4.59 factors to 10,521.04 and the FBM Ace expanded 32.97 points to 5,728.65.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered .29 place to 11,427.48 while the FBM 70 narrowed 107.91 factors to 13,452.16.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Providers Index was marginally reduce by .46 position at 143.00, the Economic Expert services Index bagged 11.31 points to 14,411.18 and the Plantation Index innovative 18.16 factors to 6,957.71. — Bernama