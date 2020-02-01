Authorities sued 2 for stealing Formula 1 heiress in London

February 1 (UPI) – The authorities indicted two people on Saturday in connection with a robbery of the heir to the Formula One group, Tamara Ecclestone, in London.

The London Metropolitan Police, which investigated the valuable burglary in Kensington, accused Maria Mester (47) from Milan (Italy) and Emil-Bogdan Savastru (29) from Tower Hamlets, both conspiring to have committed a burglary.

Both appeared before a London court on Saturday. Most of the stolen jewelry has not been recovered.

The BBC reported that the two suspects included a cleaning lady and her barman son.

They will be detained and will appear in court on February 28th

Investigators believe jewelry worth $ 66 million was stolen from the home of the daughter of Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of the Formula 1 group, who is responsible for promoting the world championship for one-seater car races. The burglary occurred on December 13 after the heiress left the country with her family.