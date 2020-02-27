authorities-to-research-in-northern-el-paso-county

%MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c711%

%MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c712%

Investigators will look for for Gannon Stauch, 11, who disappeared in northern El Paso County on Friday, in accordance to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

%MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c713% %MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c714%

The research work, which will take place in an spot around Colorado 83 and Colorado 105, continues for a number of times without having field queries in the look for for Gannon, who was very last viewed on January 27.

%MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c715%

%MINIFYHTMLadc259956a8a7be977c91e1333beb8c716%

The authorities have acquired far more than 700 councils and have set more than seven,000 hrs of investigation and 8,400 hrs of searching in the thirty day period considering that Gannon's disappearance. It is believed that his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was the previous person to see Gannon. She explained to authorities that she still left the relatives residence in Colorado Springs to go to a friend's household around three or four p.m. That day and in no way arrived back.

Authorities originally regarded Gannon to be a runaway little one, but that designation was adjusted a few days following the lookup owing to Gannon's age, the time he had been missing and his necessary remedies, in accordance to the sheriff's office environment.

On Thursday night time it was not very clear why the sheriff's place of work planned to target on the area in the vicinity of Freeway 83 and Highway 105 for look for initiatives on Friday, and a spokeswoman did not quickly answer to a request for comment.

Authorities earlier combed across 35 acres in southern Douglas County, hunting for an space in the foothills west of Larkspur, and also formerly made use of an underwater drone in search of Gannon.

Investigators suspended searches on the floor on February 21, but said that at that time the investigation was nevertheless active and progressing.