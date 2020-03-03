authorities:-tremendous-tuesday-will-be-major-exam-for-remaining-dems

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Next previous Vice President Joe Biden’s win in South Carolina – the awareness of presidential candidates has now shifted to the 14 states that will cast their votes on Tremendous Tuesday.

Dr. Niambi Carter with Howard University says it is the closest to a national primary the candidates will face.

“I imagine it’s as shut to a true type of watershed second as we’ll get,” Carter explained.

Gary Nordlinger, a political scientist with George Washington College, suggests the stakes are large on Tremendous Tuesday.

“It is a bonanza of delegates for these a variety of candidates,” he reported. “The large issue is: Will Bernie Sanders be capable to stroll into the Democratic national conference with a the vast majority of delegates? – that’s the huge problem.”

Authorities say there’s a opportunity for just about every of the candidates to pick up delegates all more than the map, but the most strain may possibly be on Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, who polls display is trailing to Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, in her household condition.

“Often when you are a property-point out Senator they are the persons who know you best who really don’t like you as a consequence,” Nordlinger claimed.

“I feel Elizabeth Warren has put in some time in these Super Tuesday states recognizing that she’s likely to have to have to pull in ladies, have to have to pull in black voters,” Carter extra.

Nordlinger mentioned it’s unclear if the subject of candidates will shrink immediately after Super Tuesday final results.

“As I say, initial position is overrated it offers you bragging legal rights but As very long as you are acquiring 15% of the vote you’re finding delegates, you are in the cash,” he mentioned.