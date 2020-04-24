Auto insurers agree to offer a discount to customers

Some of the state’s largest insurers are committed to offering premium relief to auto customers because they expect fewer claims due to the travel restrictions associated with Covid-19.

Allianz, Axa, FBD, RSA and Zurich make up a group which has declared that it will assess the effect of the restrictions on its customers and pass on “appropriate financial support”.

“The financial supports, such as refunds or rebates, applied by each insurance company will reflect their individual claims experience to date,” said a statement from Insurance Ireland, the industry member organization. .

Major insurers such as Aviva and Liberty Insurance were notable in their absence. The two were contacted for comments.

Sources close to Liberty said that even if they were not part of the official announcement, the company would relieve customers.

Discount

Although the extent of any relief is unclear, a comparable situation is that of the United Kingdom where the insurer Admiral has said it will offer a £ 25 discount. However, unlike Irish insurers, they do not intend to review their decision.

Insurance Ireland noted that if Covid-19’s traffic restrictions result in continued decline in road use and the frequency of claims for the summer and beyond, “insurers have agreed to review the situation ”

This decision will likely cost insurers at least € 37.5 million if an approach similar to Admiral is adopted. This calculation is based on the fact that approximately two million automobile policies exist in the state and that approximately 75% of the policies should be covered.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the move was “a step in the right direction” and called on insurers to promptly release the expected reimbursements.

“It is obviously up to each insurer to look into their own situation and their customers, but I emphasize that it is important for them to take a longer term perspective and to be generous with their customers at the moment, reflecting the recent profitability of the auto insurance market, “he said.

The Republic is the first country in the world in which the major insurers Axa, Allianz and Zurich are committed to offering some form of discount to their customers. RSA has already introduced a similar program in Canada but not in the United Kingdom.

Insurance Ireland said the specific amounts would “vary” from one insurer to another. “Each insurer will independently calculate the details of the discounts / rebates involved and will communicate with its customers in the coming weeks,” said the press release.

Movement

“We are now six weeks away from the traffic restrictions imposed by Covid-19 and it is clear that road usage levels have dropped significantly,” said Moyagh Murdock, managing director of Insurance Ireland.

“Although the duration of these restrictions is still uncertain and it is still too early to fully assess the financial impact on the motor insurance industry, but recognizing the unique challenges of the Irish market, the insurers have agreed to resolve the problem by signing a set of fundamental principles, “added Ms. Murdock.