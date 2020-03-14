Auto Worker calls on Joe Biden for ‘AR-14s’

Michigan auto operator Joe Biden accused of being “full of *” indicates that Biden wants to take “AR-14s”.

Car worker Jerry Wayne said, “Joe Biden wants to take my AR-14,” he added, “We just don’t tell him what it really is.”

Wayne, firing an AR-15 with the words, “You’re full of Sh * t,” engraved on the side, commented on Biden’s comments and said, “At one point, he asked if I wanted to go outside.” Wayne responded by saying, “Why Joe, to smell all the freedom?”

Joe Biden threatened to make this unionist’s “AR-14” in a viral video train accident.

The union worker’s name is @ JerryWayneAR14 and a day after the interaction he went out and earned an “AR-14” in honor of Joe.

This is your message in America: pic.twitter.com/faRuE2OVR2

– NRA (@NRA) March 13, 2020

Mr Wayne added, “Politicians who have been in office as long as Joe Biden has to remind them to work for us.”

During an interview with CNN in August 2019, Biden confirmed that he plans to seek firearms if these weapons are “assault weapons”.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked, “So, to gun owners who say, then, does a Biden administration mean they want to look for weapons?”

Biden replied, “Bingo. You are right, if you have an ‘assault weapon’ the point is that they should be illegal for a period.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach her at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up for the low end at breitbart.com/downrange.