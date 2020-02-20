[automobile-falls-from-3rd-stage-of-parking-composition-at-beverly-relationship-buying-center,-overturns]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A crash at a shopping center’s parking structure in close proximity to the Beverly Centre on Thursday afternoon left an SUV overturned onto its roof.

At least one other vehicle was harmed in the incident, which was reported soon in advance of 1: 30 p.m. at the Beverly Link in the 100 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

The range of achievable injuries was not promptly recognized.

Information video from AIR7 High definition showed a white car upside down and one more auto with entrance-close destruction close by.

The Los Angeles Fireplace Office asked for group command at the scene, located throughout the street from the Beverly Centre shopping mall.

The lead to of the crash was mysterious.