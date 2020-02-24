[automobile-hits-group-at-carnival-in-german-city-of-volkmarsen-dozens-hurt]

A male intentionally drove a automobile into a crowd of men and women at a Carnival parade in a tiny German town on Monday, injuring dozens of persons such as youngsters, police said.

The driver was arrested, but law enforcement could not right away offer details about the man’s motivations for crashing into the celebrations in Volkmarsen, about 280km southwest of Berlin.

“We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act,” law enforcement spokesman Henning Hinn reported, but included that further more details of the driver’s motives were not but known.

Hinn claimed that “there ended up many dozen wounded, amongst them some critically and regrettably also kids”.

Some of the injuries ended up lifetime-threatening, he explained.

Emergency responders established up a makeshift clinic in a town pharmacy to address casualties with small injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper documented. Witnesses explained the motor vehicle drove all around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, according to the paper.

Online video from the scene confirmed a silver Mercedes station wagon with regional licence plates on a footpath, its front windshield terribly smashed and hood dented, and its hazard lights blinking, although crisis crews walked by. Forensic professionals could be found using pics and measurements around the crashed vehicle, going for walks all over fragments of Carnival costumes that littered the ground.

The crash arrived amid the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the greatest parades in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Mainz.

Volkmarsen, which has a populace of 7000, is east of Dusseldorf, near Kassel.

Law enforcement in Western Hesse point out tweeted that all other Carnival parades in the state Monday ended up finished right after the crash as a precaution.

Law enforcement shut down the spot to make it possible for crisis crews to offer with the crash. Police said they could not instantly deliver more facts and urged people not to distribute “unconfirmed experiences”.

– AP