[autonomous-driving-startup-pony.ai-raises-$462-million-in-toyota-led-funding]



FILE Picture: Staff members users are noticed at the Halloween-adorned reception area of the Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai headquarters in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

February 26, 2020

By Julie Zhu and Yilei Sunlight

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – Autonomous driving agency Pony.ai said on Wednesday it has elevated $462 million in its hottest funding round, led by an expenditure by Japan’s largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota invested close to $400 million in the round, Pony.ai stated in a assertion, marking its major expense in an autonomous driving business with a Chinese background.

The newest fundraising values the a few-calendar year-outdated organization, already backed by Sequoia Capital China and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co, at a little more than $three billion.

Reuters claimed the funding before on Wednesday, citing men and women common with the make a difference. The sources included that some of Pony.ai’s present investors had joined the funding, but did not specify names.

The expenditure by Toyota comes at a time when global car makers, technological know-how corporations, start out-ups and buyers – including Tesla, Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and Uber – are pouring cash into acquiring self-driving motor vehicles.

About the past two decades, 323 offers associated to autonomous cars and trucks lifted a whole of $14.6 billion globally, in accordance to data supplier PitchBook, even amid concerns about the know-how given its large expense and complexity.

The Silicon Valley-centered startup Pony.ai – co-started by CEO James Peng, a former government at China’s Baidu, and main technological innovation officer Lou Tiancheng, a previous Google and Baidu engineer – is already screening autonomous cars in California, Beijing and Guangzhou.

The firm is concentrating on achieving “Level 4”, or completely autonomous expectations, in which the motor vehicle can cope with all features of driving in most situation with no human intervention.

The most current funding will assistance Pony.ai’s long run robotaxi functions and technology growth, 1 of the resources claimed.

Pony.ai, which has partnerships with automakers Hyundai and GAC, said it will explore “further options on mobility services” with Toyota.

Pony.ai is not the initially time that Toyota, which bought more than 10 million vehicles globally final year, has invested in companies focused on autonomous driving and mobility products and services.

Its autonomous car partnerships consist of a undertaking with SoftBank Corp and an investment in robotaxi developer Uber ATG. Past calendar year, it invested $600 million in Chinese journey-hailing huge Didi Chuxing and a new joint undertaking to acquire mobility products and services.

However the Japanese car or truck maker, which has investigated into autonomous driving systems largely by way of in-household engineers and this 12 months will launch its very first car or truck with autonomous freeway driving capabilities, has been lagging rivals in bringing self-driving autos to industry.

It has taken a long view toward the know-how, indicating it will consider many years for cars to drive themselves on roadways.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Yilei Sun, extra reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Naomi Tajitsu Modifying by Himani Sarkar)