Autonomous Vehicle GM Cruise promised is “no car”

General Motors, Honda, T. Rowe Price and SoftBank have all invested in Cruise. Today we see the self-driving vehicle.

cruise

The race to build the first autonomous car has been in full swing for years, but the self-driving revolution hasn’t happened because technology can’t keep up with expectations. That can change today.

On Tuesday, the self-driving startup Cruise, owned by General Motors, finally unveiled its first fully autonomous car, according to anonymous sources Bloomberg, It will be an important milestone in the industry, but as Ray Wert, a spokesman for Cruise, told the magazine, there is one important thing to consider: “It’s definitely not a car.”

No car? Then what is it? Everything will be announced at an event in San Francisco BloombergThe sources are correct.

From a December December blog by Dan Ammann, CEO of Cruise, we know that the vehicle will “improve safety by firing the human driver, reduce emissions from all-electric propulsion, and reduce congestion by driving together Deployment to be made more compelling A great experience at a radically lower cost. “One of the design elements of the Not-a-Car that reflects these goals is the lack of a steering wheel and pedals.

These radical changes would be a big step forward in the world of self-driving when Cruise delivers at the launch event, not just because the vehicle would outperform the semi-autonomous options currently available on the road (like Tesla with its autopilot feature, which we are committed to To remind you that it is still not completely autonomous), but because the support of General Motors could soon put these vehicles on the road.

“Cruise has a license from California to test its autonomous vehicles on public roads,” writes Bloomberg, “Executives have spoken to government officials about creating rules that allow the company to charge for trips in self-driving cars.”

It is really helpful to have the support of one of the three major automakers when trying to get a radical new vehicle on the road. Just don’t call it a car.

Read the full story at Bloomberg