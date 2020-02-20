[autopilot-saves-chp-pilot-just-after-laser-pointed-at-him-close-to-vacaville]

Autopilot saved a California Freeway Patrol pilot when a guy pointed a laser at the chopper.

Cameras on board the helicopter captured the blue light-weight flashing from a property around Vacaville on Monday.

The laser went via the windows of the chopper, putting the pilot immediately in the eye.

The good news is, he retained the helicopter traveling safely and securely because of the aircraft’s autopilot capabilities.

Minutes afterwards, sheriff’s deputies found the source of the laser and arrested the suspect.

He’s been charged with two felonies and could also face fines from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities say there have been a collection of laser strikes in excess of the final handful of days, but it’s not however recognised if they had been all connected to the exact gentleman.