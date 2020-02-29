autopsies-ensure-december-capturing-fatalities-of-mother,-son-in-franklin-ended-up-murder-suicide

Near Mom, son located dead in Franklin residence, investigation ongoing Nashville Tennessean

Editor’s take note: This tale explores suicide, like information of how people died by suicide. If you are at threat, make sure you stop below and get hold of the Countrywide Suicide Avoidance Lifeline for guidance at 1-800-273-8255.

Autopsies unveiled this week ensure the December capturing fatalities of a mom and son in Franklin have been established to be a murder-suicide.

Rachel Narancich, 43, and her son Asher, 12, have been identified useless inside of their Franklin residence in December.

Every single was located with a solitary lethal gunshot wound, the autopsy showed. Rachel Narancich is believed to be the shooter, Davidson County Professional medical Examiner Dr. Feng Li stated in December.

The Narancich family members lived in the Hurstbourne Park neighborhood off Murfreesboro Street.

The pair were found by Rachel Narancich’s husband on Dec. 10 in a household in the 300 block of Mealer Avenue, law enforcement said. The spouse and children member who found their bodies then referred to as 911, law enforcement stated.

They had been pronounced lifeless at the scene.

The autopsies expose no alcoholic beverages or drugs in the process of possibly man or woman.

Asher’s autopsy revealed evidence of bruising to his encounter, still left arm and legs. The investigation did not explain irrespective of whether the injuries had been received around the time of demise or throughout an earlier incident.

Rachel Narancich sent a “goodbye” textual content to her partner just before he located them, the autopsy studies. Even further specifics on the content material of that message ended up not integrated.

The two are survived by Max Narancich and Abbi Narancich.

Williamson County home records display Rachel Narancich and her husband, Max Narancich III, 44, have the home exactly where the mom and son have been identified dead. Property records also indicated they experienced lived in a unique dwelling in the neighborhood beginning in 2012.

Williamson County Educational institutions confirmed Asher was a pupil at Website page Center University.

No motive in the capturing has been released by law enforcement. The taking pictures was the initial homicide claimed in Franklin because 2017.

Emily West contributed. Get to reporter Mariah Timms at [email protected] or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

