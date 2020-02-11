Ava Duvernay makes a documentary about Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s life story is told in the form of a documentary by a visionary from his hometown. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay has been confirmed to produce and direct an upcoming film about the murdered entrepreneur and activist from Los Angeles, California. It will be a collaboration between Avas ARRAY and Nips Marathon Productions.

Deadline reports that Selma’s acclaimed director, A Wrinkle In Time, When They See Us, and 13, was specifically sought by Nipsey Hussle’s family. The upcoming film will premiere on Netflix – which is said to have paid “high eight figures”. DuVernay grew up in Lynwood, just a few miles from Nipsey.

This week Ava’s company launches the Cherish The Day series on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN channel. DuVernay, a former MC in Figures Of Speech, has experience in hip-hop documentaries. In her 2008 film “This Is The Life”, she examined The Good Life Café, a hip-hop venue from the 1990s. The film included interviews with members of Freestyle Fellowship, Jurassic 5, The Visionaries, Project Blowed and L.A. Symphony.

The Good Life Health Food Center’s weekly open mic shows took place in Crenshaw, the street where Nipsey Hussle’s marathon clothing store was located. There the rapper was fatally shot on March 31, 2019. He was only 33 years old.

The two artists had a common respect in the life of Nipsey Hussle:

Nipsey Hussle’s family received its first Grammy Awards last month. One was for “Best Rap Performance” for “Racks In The Middle”, a 2018 song with Roddy Ricch. In addition, Nip was awarded for “Best Rap / Sung Performance” for DJ Khaled’s “Higher”, a posthumous appearance in which John Legend can also be seen.