Ava DuVernay’s documentary Nipsey Hussle arrives at Netflix

Nipsey Hussle performs at STAPLES Center during the BET experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles Photo: by Ser Baffo (Getty Images for BET)

Netflix takes a victory tour after securing landing rights to a feature documentary about the life of Nipsey Hussle. Streamers, including Apple and Amazon, also allegedly competed for the project in an intense bidding war that ended in an eight-digit deal.

Ava DuVernay will lead a collaboration between her film collective ARRAY and the late rapper Marathon Films. According to Deadline, Nipsey’s family contacted DuVernay directly because of “their admiration for his work on the likes of 13th and when they see us.”

The rapper-turned-activist in Los Angeles had become a major force for change in his native South Los Angeles, where he operated his revolutionary Marathon clothing store, and had opened local businesses for the benefit of the community and against the scourge of violence. army. . But the reach and influence of the Grammy-nominated lyricist in hip-hop and beyond – a book club based on Nipsey’s playlist, for example, sprouted in Oakland, California, and spawned many chapters – made him a powerful figure in culture. His untimely death at 33 continues to have repercussions almost a year later.

DuVernay was renamed by the Golden Globes during last year’s award season for directorial work on When They See Us, but the famed Netflix series helped highlight the five exonerates.

