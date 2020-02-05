Ava feels a few sloppy feelings

Jes MacallanPhoto: Dean Buscher (The CW) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

One of the great, but not always obvious, strengths of Legends Of Tomorrow is the ability to anchor everything, even the really crazy things, in the character – and to ensure that the things the characters are confronted with are horrible for lack of a better term Man. Sara Lance needs to clarify her relationship to death and guilt while obsessed with the totem of death. Ray Palmer counters his own feelings about violence and redemption by running around Damien Darhk in Germany while trying to overtake another Damien Darhk. Zari addresses her need to push people away after Gideon trapped them in a time warp (and Gary in a garbage press). Stein’s death led to young Stein and Beebo. The list goes on. Pick a reasonably decent episode of Legends, and this story, whatever it is, will be rooted in the character. If the authors of Legends Of Tomorrow could turn the final chapter of Crisis On Infinite Earths into a character piece, they could make everything a character piece.

On the one hand, the thoroughly delightful “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” is about positioning different parts for the rest of the season: Behrad, “Z” and the totem; Ray and Constantine debate redemption and kindness, and Constantine decides what to do with Astra. Sara, who (thank god) doesn’t have to mourn anyone this week, who tracks down “Encores” and is happy that they are not the result of legends that screw up something. (Technically, isn’t it some kind of Constantine’s fault?) But it’s also a story about freedom to be detached from what limits your choices – and in Ava’s case, it’s about how exactly that really, really sucks can.

It’s strange to say something about an episode where John Constantine falls into a lousy American accent, Sara Lance is fluent in Film Noir, we meet the new and apparently very famous Zari, and Ava sings in a Hollywood nightclub Bell Biv Devoe, but “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” is a fairly muted hour from Legends Of Tomorrow (by Legends standards only; The Flash never could.) It’s both eventful and everything that comes next, despite that the exuberant energy that drives It is a little clearer what the hell that motor normally is. (Again, only by Legends standards.) It’s not a complaint, and it’s still so much fun to watch, but the authors seem to have saved their crazy legendary energy for this final act and Jes Macallan’s big twist behind the microphone.

That way, it feels a bit like Legends in season two – and that’s probably a good thing. Every season of legends since the first one was a fun, wild, unpredictable affair, but each one basically had the same focus on character. That was also true in season four, but there were a few problems and, in retrospect, maybe an excess of the crazy stuff. (Never take the crazy things with you, please, I’m begging you.) It is too early to say whether “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” is an indication of a major course correction, although the last act contains points in the future there are more subtle characters – but a little less crazy legends are very welcome right now.

The A-Story is entertaining, but feels like a means to an end, a chance to see how well Ava is adapting to its new status quo. (The answer is “not good”.) Like in the previous seasons, the legends seem to have a new kind of entity of the week that is swapping the magical creatures / beings of the last season for refugees from hell Earth to put souls into Astra’s bank account. This week, Bugsy Siegel (Jonathan Sadowski), an infamous old Hollywood gangster who has returned from the dead, is much to the dismay of his seemingly scared girlfriend Jeanie (Haley Strode), who hires the crazy people she finds in her private secretariat, to help protect her even though you have the face of a cop and an apparently false American accent. Sadowski and Strode are both very good, the former conveying a kind of relaxed self-confidence, the latter a steely reticence; Everyone plays well with their most common partner (Caity Lotz and Matt Ryan).

However good they are, the real meat and potatoes of this hour are from Jes Macallan and Tala Ashe and the apparently unrelated stories of Ava and Zari. Ava does something that we rarely talk about, but see life again and again: she grieves as it used to be and now leaves almost everything behind – her home, her job, her goals, her influence, the balance of power within her Relationship – has changed. It is where Mick often sits on the bench, which the show has only occasionally confirmed, but what will be of greater importance in the future if Dominic Purcell’s last exchange with Caity Lotz is an indication of this. In Mick’s eyes, Ava is free to do what she wants without responsibility. That is hell in Ava’s eyes. It is not free. She got lost in the forest.

Zari, on the other hand, is not lost – at least not until the last moments of the episode. She simply follows the path that spread before her when she became a “dragon girl”. The original recipe that Zari absolutely wanted to bring back to her brother is sure that our first Zari would be overjoyed with the change, but everything is far from okay with her. Her parents are unimpressed by her achievements, which she apparently had to wrestle out of a predatory sneak at a young age, and she is now incredibly successful in every way, but she’s not the dry-witty, donut-eating superhacker of old. Her relationship with her parents is obviously complicated. Her connection with her brother is antagonistic. She is suspicious and angry, and it is hard to blame her for it – and it is just as difficult to imagine that she feels so free with all the money and resources. Like Ava, she does the best she can with the life she is in.

That’s a line you can also draw to Astra and Jeanie – as I said, great characters – and it may not be a mistake for Ray to call Nora when he talks to Constantine about his options. Like these three women, Nora’s circumstances pushed her in one direction and it was very difficult to stray from that path, but she did. Ava, who was literally created to be a Time Bureau superstar, has essentially strayed from her path and been thrown on a new one. We’re not talking about grief as something that happens when your life as a society changes dramatically enough, but that’s exactly what Ava does here. Some people grieve by getting pony, others adopt new hobbies and habits, others just ride it out. Ava mourns her for what we call imaginary karaoke, an act that is also her attempt to play a prominent role in her new role as a backbencher on her friend’s team. How Legends likes to make sure that her cathartic moment is very funny and cumbersome, and how Legends likes to make sure that in the last moments we connect the points thematically between two stories that are otherwise completely isolated from each other seem others. Zari, who was thrown onto a time ship by her own way, gives an unholy cry, and Ava adds another chorus of her own as she sleeps.

It is good, clever, funny and deeply sensitive writing. Sure, there was no demonic nipple, no huge beebo, no scared George Lucas. There were only people who felt like they had traveled in time. The legends may only be about wild stuff, but it’s also about emotional stuff.

