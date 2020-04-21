Availability of Its shares Monsta X Find Them: Kerim Explains Why BTS V as a role model

Jungmo, Seongmin, Hyeongjun, Serim, and Minhee appeared CRAVITY “in the song” Kim Shin Young in Noon “where they talked about fashion and the lablemate of art.

EASY makes its debut at Starship Entertainment, which is home to other artists such as K.Will, Soyou, MONSTA X, and WJSN. When asked what kind of labelmate he was going to buy the food from, Minhee said, “I actually asked Minhyuk MONSTA X if he was going to buy me a meal. I wanted to find out more. While we were practicing, he brought us drinks and left. “

Serim added, “I’m going to vote for Joohoney MONSTA X. He gave me a great song and he’s a great rapper, I want to eat with him.” Hyeongjun chose Jeong Sewoon and said, “We lived in a dorm together, but we never ate. , so I wanted to have a good meal. “

Seongmin said, “I’ll choose K.Will. He’s such a great name in the industry and he has an accessible image. I love eating Korean food with him,” and Jungmo said, “I chose Joohoney and Minhyuk. looking for choreography for us and buying drinks. “

There is also a quick Q&A session with members to get to know them better. During the interview, Serim chose BTS as his favorite celebrity to meet and he explained, “I really want to meet BTS V. I miss his expression and before he writes it is very important on stage and he is really good. He is my role model, I have learned a lot. instead of watching him. “

Available now promotes the title track “Break All the Rules.”

