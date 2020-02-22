[avalanche-goalie-pavel-francouz-earns-initially-nhl-shutout]

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – It was one particular of the ideal times of Pavel Francouz’s life.

Francouz finalized a $4 million, two-yr agreement extension with Colorado, and then manufactured 26 saves to report his to start with NHL shutout in the Avalanche’s one- victory above the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

“A whole lot of very good things took place to me currently,” Francouz claimed. “It is a day to remember and a excellent experience for use. I have to thank the fellas because they played seriously properly in entrance of me now. They blocked a whole lot of photographs, and they were desperately striving to get the shutout for me.”

It was the 27th occupation video game for Francouz, who has taken above considering the fact that Philipp Grubauer sustained a decrease-human body injuries in a Feb. 15 loss to Los Angeles. The 29-yr-aged Czech goaltender is two-one-one with a 1.80 plans-against ordinary as the Avs’ leading goalie.

“Once you enjoy extra video games in a row, you just start off sensation far better,” he mentioned. “You really don’t have to feel that considerably you just go with it.”

J.T. Compher blasted a 1-timer earlier John Gibson immediately after having the feed from Martin Kaut with three: 22 remaining in the 2nd.

It was Compher’s ninth goal of the period and his to start with level in 6 video games. Kaut, who was the 16th total decide on in the 2018 draft, picked up his initially NHL position in his second recreation.

“It was a wonderful play by Martin to pick off that go. He did a good job offering it and sliding it above,” Compher explained.

The Avalanche have won a period-large five straight on the street. Their 19 victories and 40 details absent from property are 3rd in the league.

Colorado’s victory — its 10th in its final 14 video games — and Dallas’ loss to St. Louis moved the Avalanche into second put in the Central Division. They have 77 factors and path the Blues by a few factors.

“I assumed we regrouped immediately after a so-so very first, had a true very good 2nd, and then they came at us pretty tricky in the third period and I just didn’t feel we taken care of it as good as we could have,” Colorado mentor Jared Bednar stated.

Anaheim’s finest scoring opportunity came in the initially period when Michael Del Zotto strike the publish. The Ducks have been shut out two times in the previous 3 game titles and four situations this time. Gibson stopped 28 photographs.

“The matter is we require to retain seeking to get pucks on internet. It doesn’t have to be a clean up shot on the net,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins reported. “If you enjoy the highlights each individual night time, there are a total good deal of filthy objectives remaining scored in all places. That’s how we’re heading to have to preserve committing to getting pucks into the zone in front of the web.”

In Other Online games

Rangers 5, Hurricanes two

Islanders 4, Pink Wings one

Blues five, Stars one

Blackhawks 2, Predators 1 (OT)

Bruins four, Flames 3

Wild five, Oilers 3