Avalanche in Eastern Turkey leaves 21 dead, others are trapped

An avalanche in Eastern Turkey killed at least 21 people, including military police and civilians working to rescue victims of a previous snow slide, the local governor said Wednesday.

Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of the eastern province of Van, said that some 30 people had withdrawn under the snow.

It is thought that more people are still trapped, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said earlier, without giving a number.

TV images from Van’s Bahcesaray district showed dozens of people using shovels and sticks in snowfall and strong winds to dig out buried vehicles and other destroyed vehicles.

Soylu said that the conditions in the area made it difficult for rescue vehicles to operate, adding a vehicle had been pulled out of less than 4 to 5 meters of snow.

Rescue teams worked to rescue people who were trapped under an earlier avalanche that struck Tuesday, killing five people. Eight people were rescued from that avalanche and the second snowfall occurred while teams were looking for two others.