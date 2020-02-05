Avalanche in Turkey Kills 33 Emergency Workers Sent to Find Missing Bahcesaray Avalanche

ANKARA, Turkey – An avalanche hit a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, wiping out a huge team of rescuers dispatched to find people missing in an earlier avalanche. Authorities said 33 rescuers were killed, 53 injured and others buried in the snow.

Wednesday’s avalanche increased the total number of deaths from the disaster to 38.

Some 300 emergency workers were called to a highway near the mountainous city of Bahcesaray in the province of Van, which borders Iran, after an avalanche that hit Tuesday evening. This slide left five dead and two missing. Wednesday around noon, the team was struck by the second avalanche.

The Turkish Emergency and Disaster Management Agency, AFAD, said that 33 bodies had been recovered from the mass of snow on the steep slope. Earlier, Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said the dead included eight military police officers, three government-paid village guards, three firefighters and nine volunteers

Emergency teams are still looking for other colleagues in the snow, said Bilmez. He did not provide a figure on the number of people who might still be missing.

Thirty rescuers were either removed from the snow pile, or escaped and were hospitalized on Wednesday, the interior ministry said. There was no other information on their conditions.

A video of the scene showed at least three vehicles overturned at the bottom of a hill during a snowstorm. Some rescuers had trouble getting out of a steep slope while others were frantically digging in the snow with shovels and axes. Fog, heavy snow and strong winds hampered rescue efforts.

AFAD chief of operations in Van province, Osman Ucar, was among the injured. Speaking of his hospital bed, he said that he had been dragged with a shovel overturned by slippery snow.

“I was half buried,” he said, adding that he had escaped on his own.

The first avalanche buried a snow removal vehicle and a minibus. The driver and seven passengers escaped alive.

According to the state-run Anadolu, the driver, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped in the snow for 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. He went to a village for help before being picked up by a passing vehicle.

