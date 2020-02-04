Avalanche of problems makes Iowa plan for high-tech caucus – Boston Herald

By RYAN J. FOLEY and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – What went wrong with the high-tech plan of the Iowa Democratic Party to speed up the reporting of the caucus night results? Almost everything.

A little-known start-up company was chosen by party leaders to develop a mobile app for reporting unofficial results, with important details such as the company’s name being kept confidential. While security experts tested the program, many of the people who needed it at 1,678 terrain locations in Iowa had little to no training. And a “coding problem” within the app obscured the results, causing party officials to stop reporting and go to a backup system to verify the counts.

When it was time to launch the app on Monday night, there was a lot of confusion and frustration. It looks like the kind of chaos that election experts had warned about. Although much attention has been paid to foreign interference, such as Russia’s efforts four years ago, the problems in Iowa have made clear how technical errors can be just as serious. It also underlined the risk of relying on voting technologies that electoral integrity advocates regard as unreliable.

“If I was sensitive to Twitter, I would use the hashtag #IToldYouSo,” said Douglas W. Jones, professor of computer science at the University of Iowa, an election security expert. “It looks like the worst-case scenario happened.”

Jones, a voice protection consultant and co-author of “Broken Ballots,” had warned before the caucuses that the Iowa Democratic Party’s plan to deploy the unproven app during the high-stakes event was risky and was undermined by excessive secrecy and a lack of public confidence in his assets.

In contrast to the November elections and the state primaries administered by the state and local election officials, the Iowa caucus was managed by the Iowa Democratic Party. On Tuesday, the Nevada Democrats said they would not use the same app or vendor for their February 22 caucuses, and promised not to have the same problems.

Although the app was available a few days earlier for caucus organizers to download on their smartphones, some waited until Monday to do this and encountered problems following the instructions or receiving error messages. The state party had previously said that it would postpone implementation of the app to reduce the risk that a hacker could attack it, a decision in favor of security, but little room for error.

“Many people had trouble downloading and were not happy when they took the test,” said Ruth Thompson, who presided over a site at Lincoln High School in Des Moines. “We came to a consensus not to use it.”

After hearing reports of long delays in answering the phone at the state headquarters, Thompson and other veteran caucusgoers at her site used calculators to determine delegate assignments and sent a photo of the results to officials from the Polk County Democratic Party, which brought it to the party headquarters.

Although the app was the ‘preferred method’ for reporting results, the party did have a telephone line available for caucus organizers to report results. But that was quickly overwhelmed, with some caucus organizers reporting that they were on hold for over an hour before they could talk to someone.

The reporting problems were exacerbated by a new requirement that organizers of each site collect and submit information to make the process more transparent. For the first time, each district collected data on the number of supporters for each candidate at the start of the night and then after supporters of non-viable candidates who had adapted to new groups.

Party officials defended their decision to postpone the publication of the results and said they preferred accuracy over speed. But before Monday’s caucuses, they had cited the app’s automated capability to calculate delegates and report results as an improvement over the complicated maths and legions of phone calls the system had long been relying on.

State party officials had said that they worked closely with the cyber security team of the Democratic National Committee to review security protocols. State party officials had trivialized the potential for problems by noting that counting paper backups would ultimately provide an accurate overview of what the party was working on Tuesday.

Microsoft had developed a similar app that was successfully used by both parties in 2016, but this cycle of democrats turned to a well-connected but little-known startup.

In a Twitter message Tuesday, Shadow Inc. acknowledged after months of confidentiality that the company was hired to build the app and apologized for the failure. The company includes veterans of previous Democratic presidential campaigns and technology companies and was founded in early 2019 by the Democratic digital ad group ACRONYM.

“We sincerely regret the delay in reporting the results of last night’s caucuses in Iowa and the uncertainty this has caused for candidates, their campaigns and democratic caucus visitors,” the company said.

Shadow said the app collected data in a way that was “sound and accurate,” but the process of sending the results generated by the app to the party was marred by a coding error that yielded inaccurate numbers. The company said the error was resolved overnight.

Campaign finance shows that the Iowa Democratic Party paid $ 63,000 to the company at the end of 2019, while Nevada Democrats paid $ 58,000 for technology services in August with additional payments totaling around $ 50,000 in October and December.

At least three democratic presidential campaigns have used apps developed by Shadow: Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden. But the Biden campaign said it dropped Shadow’s texting app from cyber security concerns. Gillibrand has since left the race.

Precinct seats have reported problems with the app at every step. When they downloaded it to their personal phones, they received warnings that the app might not be safe because it didn’t come from a traditional app store. Those warnings put some users off at the time, the organizers said.

Other users reported problems logging in and setting up two-factor authentication, involving a QR code and an SMS system. Others who successfully navigated past that step reported that the app got stuck at key times or confusing error messages appeared when trying to report results.

In Johnson County, the state’s most democratic state, more than 30 district chairs gathered in a hotel in Coralville after the caucuses trying to claim their results, said President Jonathan Green.

Green, who works in information technology, said he could test the app before the caucus, but he continued to receive error messages when he tried to report the results. The group finally came on hold late after an hour or more on Monday and passed on a cell phone one by one to report their results, Green said.

“It was just a wreck,” he said. “The system was not prepared for the app not to work and everyone was overwhelmed.”

Cassidy reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Brian Slodysko and Stephen Ohlemacher in Washington, D.C., Michelle Price in Las Vegas and Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.