Avalanches in Eastern Turkey leave 38 dead, others are trapped

Two avalanches in Eastern Turkey killed 38 people, most buried by the second snow slide while working to rescue the victims of the first, officials said on Wednesday.

The Turkish disaster and emergency authority (AFAD) said 33 people died when the second avalanche struck while they were looking for two more victims of the first snow slide, killing five, after rescuing eight others.

Fifty-three people were injured, the agency said.

TV footage from Van’s Bahcesaray district showed dozens of people using shovels and sticks in snowfall and strong wind to dig out vehicles buried and toppled in the first avalanche that took place on Tuesday evening.

Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said earlier that the rescue operations continued, but did not say how many people were still detained.

(CBC News)

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the conditions in the area made it difficult for rescue vehicles to operate, adding a vehicle had been pulled from less than 4 to 5 meters of snow.

Osman Ucar, head of the AFAD Van office, was hospitalized after being caught in the avalanche. He told the hospital’s Ihlas News Agency that about 200 people were working in the rescue operation, but many were out of the immediate area when the second avalanche struck on Wednesday.

“I was half buried in the snow,” he said. “I was released on my own.”