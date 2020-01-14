Avalanches sweep villages in Kashmir and kill at least 55 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML796dc233df9a40ff06190a9aad3269879%

At least 55 people died and several houses were destroyed in avalanches in the mountainous area of ​​Kashmir that is controlled by Pakistan.

The powerful avalanches have also affected the part controlled by the Indians of the disputed region, with at least 10 people killed on Tuesday, the authorities said.

At least three dozen children were hit by an avalanche when they went to school on Monday morning in the part of Pakistan controlled by Kashmir, authorities said, one child was dead and three others injured.

Most of the victims took place in the picturesque Neelum Valley, which borders a river that separates the Pakistani and Indian parts of Kashmir.

At least 10 people are missing and rescue efforts are made for those buried in the snow, the authorities said. Helicopters surround avalanche sites hoping to detect survivors while sending tents and food rations to affected areas.

At least 19 people died when an avalanche rumbled in a village in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the formal name of the part of the region controlled by Pakistan.

Rains and landslides in other parts of Pakistan have been held responsible for at least a dozen deaths since Sunday, and the Punjab and Baluchistan provinces were hit hardest.