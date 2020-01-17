Avenged Sevenfold to re-release 2008 Live In The LBC and Diamonds In The Rough

Avenged Sevenfold will re-release their DVD / CD Live In The LBC and Diamonds In The Rough on digital and vinyl platforms later this year.

Diamonds In The Rough took the form of a b-sides compilation CD that was recorded during sessions for the band’s untitled debut album, while Live In The LBC was filmed on Avenged Sevenfold’s show at Long Beach Arena in 2008.

Diamonds In The Rough will be released on February 7 and contains five new songs, including Set Me Free which can be heard below. It was originally recorded for the album Hail To the King, but never released before. The other four songs are St. James, 4AM, Lost It All and a cover of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.

Live In The LBC will be released on vinyl on March 6 – both titles will be published through Warner Records.

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows says: “It is very typical for musicians to write 20 to 30 songs for a particular album. Usually they take the best of the bunch and call it a day, the rest thrown away.

“We have never written like this. We usually don’t finish numbers unless they fulfill a purpose. The only exception to this was during the era with the same title. We experimented with our sound, produced ourselves and we had no one to bring us in.

“In the end, the unpublished songs from these sessions were released under the name Diamonds In The Rough. We have heard the question of many fans who want to stream the album and we want to make it special. So we remastered the album and added some hard-to-find songs.

“We even found a song from the Hail To The King sessions that we think you’ll enjoy.”

Both Diamonds In The Rough and Live In The LBC can now be reserved. Find full tracklists below.

Avenged Sevenfold: Diamonds In The Rough

1. Demons

2. Girl I know

3. Intersection

4. Flash Of The Blade (Iron Maiden Cover)

5. Until the end

6. Voltage

7. Walking (Pantera Cover)

8. The fight

9. Dance to death

10. Almost easy (CLA mix)

11. Afterlife (alternative version)

Additional numbers added to new expanded version

1. St. James (bonus number on Hail To The King limited edition)

2. Release me (not released; recorded during the Hail To The King sessions)

3. 4 AM (B-side on the Welcome to the Family EP)

4. Lost It All (bonus number on the Japanese edition of Nightmare)

5. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

Avenged Sevenfold: Live In The LBC

1. Critical acclaim

2. Second heartbeat

3. Hereafter

4. Beast and the whore

5. Shout

6. Seize the day

7. Walk

8. Batland

9. Almost easy

10. Gunslinger

11. Unholy confessions

12. A little piece of heaven