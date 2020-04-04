Avengers birthday message “Lexi Rabe” for “dad” Robert Downey Jr.

So cute! (Photos: Instagram / Marvel)

Lexi Rabe, the Avengers star, officially melted our hearts by sharing the cutest birthday news for her screen dad, Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man star turns 55, and 7-year-old Lexi will definitely not let her leave without the slightest fuss.

Toddler and her family shared a short couple with the message: “Robert, to meet you, he must love you … 3000. You are undefined, but we will try.”

Then they wrote the acrostic using the letters of his name, saying: “Resistant, original, brilliant, funny, royal, treasure” and is simply the sweetest.

As if that wasn’t enough, actress Morgan Stark added in the caption: “With each decade you added new words to your definition.

“Today we are wondering what miracles this Ironman will hold for the next ten years! -Happy Birthday abRabes –

“I met you when I was 5 and called you my fake daddy. But you changed my life forever. I do and I will always be ~ Love You 3000 ~. “

No, you’re crying.

Lexi gained fame in the game Avengers: Endgame, in which she starred as the daughter of Tony Stark.

Robert’s 55 years (photo: FilmMagic)

Fans also celebrated Robert’s birthday, and one wrote on Twitter: “In 2020, Robert is 55 years old. Celebrates 17 years of sobriety. 11 years of being a man of iron. is a proud father of 3 children. happily married. with changing projects. happy birthday Robert Downey Junior. I hope that life will only bring you more good. “

Another added: “today the world needs a break, because it is ROBERT DOWNEY’S BIRTHDAY JR. THIS IS OUR TRUE LIFE OF TONY STARK. ” BIRTHDAY. “

More: Robert Downey Jr



And it is not the first time that Lexi’s melted hearts, previously telling her supporting actor Tomie Holland (Peter Parker) that “will always be her brother” in the face of uncertainty about his future at the MCU due to misunderstandings between Disney and Sony.

Fortunately, she regained her brother because it was confirmed that Spider-Man would return to the Marvel universe. Phew

